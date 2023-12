‘Representing India in such a significant tournament would be an absolute honour,’ says Baljeet Kaur as she aims to make it to the squad for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Baljeet was part of the Indian Team which clinched the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023







New Delhi: Baljeet Kaur, a booming talent in the Indian Women’s Hockey circuit who has been steadily carving her path to prominence within the squad, is aiming to make it to the squad for the forthcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, scheduled to take place from January 13th to 19th in Ranchi, Jharkhand.