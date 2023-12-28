FIH could intervene amid Pakistan hockey crisis

Seeking election from the PHF Congress is a must for any lawful decision-making



By Abdul Mohi Shah





The International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIH, and even the existing PHF Constitution negate direct government interference in federation affairs. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Some immature decisions by leading stakeholders in recent times have dragged Pakistan hockey into serious a crisis. There are fears there that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) may step in to stamp its authority, helping the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to restart working under its given constitution.



