Useful Kiwi tune-up for Speedy Tigers for Oman mission

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia played China and Pakistan twice this year, and were in top form to win 5-1 and 3-1 respectively in the Chennai Asian Champions Trophy in August. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The recent trip to New Zealand served two purposes for coach A. Arul Selvaraj and his men in the run-up to the Oman Olympic Qualifier starting on Jan 15.