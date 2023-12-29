New President PHF Tariq Bugti talks about his Priorities

By Ijaz Chaudhry





Tariq Bugti



Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar’s tenure as the President of PHF (2015- 2023) was the most disastrous for Pakistan hockey.







People had been calling for his removal for a long time but he managed to survive through his manipulations in the corridors of power.



Finally, Khalid Sajjad Khokar was removed from his post a few days back, and the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan approved the appointment of Tariq Bugti to become the new ad hoc president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Balochistan-based, Tariq Bugti, was announced as the new boss. The PM, who is also the patron-in-chief of the PHF, finalized Tariq Bugti’s name from the Panel of three forwarded by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Ad-hoc appointments are done when they are deemed “necessary” by the higher authorities.



Tariq Bugti, who had a tenure as a Member Balochistan Provincial Assembly (2008 – 2013) recalls his childhood affiliation with hockey.



-I had my school education at Lawrence College, Murree (1982-93), a public school where sports are an essential part of a student’s life, especially for a boarder. I excelled in many sports and was declared the Best Sportsman in my final year there. I captained the soccer team and was also a member of the college hockey team. Those days, Lawrence College’s teams played what we called fixtures against other public schools. I appeared in hockey fixtures against Aitchison College in Lahore and Divisional Public School in Faisalabad. After my class. XII, I went abroad and did MBA from the Western University London.



Reminisces about Pakistan’s golden days of hockey.



-My best memory is of Pakistan’s successful journey in winning the gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.



About his favourite player



­-In the 1980s, Pakistan had many artists who captivated onlookers. If I have to name one, it has to be Hassan Sardar. His unique style and scoring prowess were out of this world.



Like all Pakistanis, he is also perturbed by Pakistan hockey’s downfall



-Having grown at the time we ruled the hockey world, it is heart-wrenching to see the state of our hockey today. The former rulers of the game don’t even qualify for the World Cup and the Olympics.



His aims as the President of PHF



-The prime task assigned to me is to conduct club scrutiny throughout the country followed by free and fair elections.



The new President of PHF also wants to set financial matters right



­-I was astonished to know that the employees of the federation have not been paid salaries for the last four months and players on international duty have not received their daily allowances. PHF is facing a deficit of Rs 80 million even though the federation has been getting grants all this time. There are reports of misappropriation of funds against the former office bearers of the PHF and investigations are already going on. It is essential for our hockey that those responsible for such blatant corruption should be brought to trial and punished.



On the field, he is concerned about the Olympic Qualifiers



-The Olympic qualifiers in Oman are starting from the 15th of January. There is a very short time left. We are providing all the facilities at the preparatory camp in Islamabad. Pakistan couldn’t qualify for the last two Olympics. Three of the eight teams (divided into two pools) will qualify from Oman. Pakistan has a realistic chance this time. The task is difficult but not impossible.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info