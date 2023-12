Year-in-review: Indian Women's Hockey Team grows from strength to strength in 2023

India achieved their best-ever FIH World Rankings (No. 6 with 2368.83 points) in November







Bengaluru: The Indian Women's Hockey Team has had a great run in the year 2023. They missed out on direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but bounced back to clinch the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Furthermore, they have achieved their best-ever FIH World Rankings, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication.