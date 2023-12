Rewind 2023: Looking back at India men’s and women’s hockey teams’ performances in the year gone by

We now take a quick look at how the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams performed in major tournaments throughout the year.



Indian hockey had a mixed outing in 2023. From enduring a disappointing men’s Hockey World Cup campaign to winning medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou as well as the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, it was a year of mixed fortunes for Indian hockey.