Florence Lathouwers' Gratitude to Dar Hockey Academy

By Ijaz Chaudhry



Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, scouting talent from all over the country, is easily the finest hockey nursery of Pakistan today. The academy has made several training tours of hockey powerhouses of Europe: Holland (six times), Belgium (thrice) and Germany (thrice). During these tours, the Dar HA mostly played matches against the teams featuring in the top tier of the national leagues. The experience thus gained went a long way in polishing the talent of the boys. And they have been continuously gaining selection in Pakistan’s national and age group sides.







Dar Hockey Academy is greatly indebted to the late Rob Lathouwers. The renowned international umpire was the man behind all the European tours. He used to carry out all the arrangements: matches’ schedules, visas, boarding & lodging, travel, etc. Dar HA’s home in Europe was Rob's own MOP Hockey Club in Holland.



He also visited Lahore a few times at the invitation of Dar Hockey Academy.



Rob passed away two years ago. To pay tribute to its great patron, Dar Hockey Academy’s President Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar has organized a ‘Rob Lathouwers Hockey Series’ at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore from 27th to 30th December. The four sides competing comprise some of the best young talent in the country drawn from four top academies.



Rob’s daughter Florence has expressed gratitude in a video message on behalf of her mother, sister and herself to Dar Hockey Academy for honouring her father by arranging the event.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info