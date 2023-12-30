Rupinder Pal Singh conducts drag flicking camp for Indian Team ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

The ace drag flicker is helping the team with their preparations for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024







Bengaluru: Renowned drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh is currently at SAI Bengaluru to conduct a 5-day drag flicking camp for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. The camp, which commenced on 27th December, will see Rupinder Pal assisting the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s drag flickers, including Deepika and Gurjit Kaur, as the team prepares for the crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.



