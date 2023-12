Hockey India announces 18-member squad for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Savita will serve as Captain, while veteran forward Vandana Katariya has been named her deputy







Bengaluru: Hockey India, on Saturday, named an 18-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from 13th to 19th January. The squad will take the field in Ranchi with the aim to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition and secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.