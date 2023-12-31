Year-in-review: Golden Year for Indian Men's Hockey

Direct Olympic qualification and Asian Champions Trophy triumph ends 2023 on a high; Captain Harmanpreet Singh exudes confidence in team's prospects at Paris 2024







New Delhi: The year 2023 didn't begin as planned for the Indian Men's Hockey Team following a disappointing outing at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in January. However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side managed to turn things around with stellar performances in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, and a historic Gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, ending a 9-year wait to stand on top of the podium.



