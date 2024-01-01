Rob Lathouwers Hockey Series: Khurshid Azam Surges win final on shootout

By Ijaz Chaudhry





Rob Lathouwers Hockey Series winnners Khurshid Azam Solar Surges



Lahore: Khurshid Azam Surges defeated Khawaja Aslam Warriors in a penalty shootout in the thrilling final of the ‘Rob Lathouwers Hockey Series’ at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. After 60 minutes, the match had ended 4-4.







Dar Hockey Academy had organised the event to pay tribute to the late Rob Lathouwers, the world-renowned hockey umpire. Lathouwers was a great benefactor of the Dar HA. From 2010-2019, Dar HA made six tours of Europe (Holland, Germany and Belgium), all organised by Lathouwers.



Four teams, comprising youngsters from premier academies, had earlier faced each other in a single league. Additional Director Punjab Food Authority Sharjeel Shahid was the chief guest at the final competed by the top two finishers in the league.



Khawaja Aslam Warriors were up 2/0, 2/1, 3/2 and 4/3 but Khurshid Azam Surges fought back tenaciously to repeatedly draw level with Atif Ali scoring a penalty stroke hat trick for them. For Khawaja Aslam Warriors, Mohammad Ahmad, later declared Man of the Series, netted two beautiful open-play goals.



In the 3rd position playoff, Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool Titans beat Afzal Manna Strikers 3-1.



One of the winners' goals was scored by a girl Sidra Hakim. Each side included two girls, one outfield player and one goalkeeper. It was mandatory to field at least one girl throughout the match. To ensure that both the girls played in every match, each girl had to be entered at least for one-quarter.



