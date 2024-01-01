Year-in-review: Hockey India revamps domestic circuit, hosts multiple international events across different cities in 2023

Hockey India announced multiple initiatives in 2023 to unearth talent at the grassroots level







New Delhi: The stellar year 2023 marked several key milestones for Hockey India as it began with the successful completion of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. India became the first nation to host back-to-back editions of the FIH World Cup, and the tournament was highlighted by the inauguration of the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, with a seating capacity of over 20,000 bucket seats.



