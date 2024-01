Hockey India announces Men and Women's squad for FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024



The Men's Team will be led by Simranjeet Singh and Vice Captained by Mandeep Mor while the Women's squad will be Captained by Rajni Etimarpu and Vice Captained by Mahima Chaudhary







New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named the Indian Men’s and Women's Hockey Teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Muscat, Oman.