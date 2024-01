‘Take one match at a time’: Hockey legend Eliza Nelson's advice to the Indian Women's Hockey Team ahead of Olympic Qualifiers



Former Captain led Indian Women’s Hockey Team to historic Gold medal at 1982 Asian Games



New Delhi: Eliza Nelson, former Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and recipient of the Padma Shri Award speaks about her journey in the sport and the culture of women’s hockey back in the day in the 51st episode of Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series launched by Hockey India.