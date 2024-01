Many weaknesses to be resolved in hockey squads

By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey teams have failed too many times, and there are a few key issues that they need to resolve for the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, from Jan 15-21 if they are to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.