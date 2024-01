KLHA shifts league to Pandamaran Stadium

By Jugjet Singh





The Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) will restart their hockey league, which had been disrupted by water pump issues, on Saturday, and it will be held at Pandamaran Stadium in Klang, Selangor. PIC COURTESY OF KLHA



KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) will restart their hockey league, which had been disrupted by water pump issues, on Saturday, and it will be held at Pandamaran Stadium in Klang, Selangor.