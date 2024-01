Hockey India names 39-member core probable group ahead of South Africa Tour

The team will begin this year’s campaign with a 4 Nation tournament in Cape Town, South Africa







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named a 39-member core group for the Men's National Coaching Camp that begins on 3rd January 2024 at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The short 11-day camp will be held ahead of the team’s departure for Cape Town, South Africa where they will take part in a 4 Nation Tournament to be played against France, the Netherlands and hosts South Africa.