Umpire, 14, on age gaps and the next gen of hockey officials

In 2020, we spoke to a then 11-year-old Tom Pilgrim, who was then widely thought to be the youngest ever in the country to become a Level 1 hockey umpire.





Tom Pilgrim continues to make progress in his fledgling umpiring career PICS: All supplied



Over three years on, and the teenager has attained his Level 2 for outdoor and indoor as he continues his progression. This year he has umpired the Supra League and In2Hockey finals, a junior festival in France, Talent Academy Cup Finals and a East Ladies Premier Division match to name but a few.



