World Masters Hockey - Important Announcements for 2024

Here are some important announcements that WMH hopes will help guide you as you make plans for the 2024 World Cup, to be held in Cape Town, RSA (O35 & O40 women and men; and O65+ men, as well as SoM teams in these age groups), Oct 12-21; and in Auckland, NZL, (O45 – O70 women, O45-O60 men, as well as SoM teams in all these age groups/genders), Nov. 7-16.