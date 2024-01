With its first ever Hockey5s World Cup, FIH opens a new era for hockey’s development





The FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 begins on 24 January. With new competing nations and a format never associated with a World Cup so far, the event ushers in a new era for international hockey. The inaugural edition of the Hockey5s World Cup will see participation from across the globe with 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams, from across 5 continents, competing for the title of the first ever Hockey5s World Champions.