Motivated USA Women's Hockey Team reaches Ranchi, eyes strong showing in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

USA Women's Hockey Team are placed in Pool B along with India, New Zealand, and Italy







Ranchi: After missing out on an Olympic berth in Tokyo, a motivated USA team arrived in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Thursday evening for the highly-awaited FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, hoping to carve a road to Paris. The USA team led by Co-Captains Amanda Golini and Ashley Hoffman will face off against India in their first Pool B match on 13th January 2024, which will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2021/22 FIH Women's Hockey Pro League. The World No. 15 will then take on Italy in their second game on 14th January followed by their final pool game against New Zealand on 16th January.



