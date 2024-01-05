Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey

Eight countries, including hosts India will be vying for the top three spots at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here from January 13–19 to book berths for the Paris Olympics in July–August.





Dilip Tirkey speaks during a press conference in Chennai. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI



The upcoming Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers is a “testament to India’s commitment” to the sport and its pursuit of excellence on the international stage, said the national federation’s president, Dilip Tirkey, on Thursday.



