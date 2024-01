One Week to Go: Excitement looms large as battle for Paris Olympics gains momentum

Only the top three teams from the tournament will earn their ticket to the Paris Olympics from the women's hockey qualifiers in Ranchi.





Indian women's hockey team will look to qualify for the Paris Olympics this month.



With only a week left for the start of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, the excitement among hockey fans looms large as teams vie to make the top three position in order to book a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.