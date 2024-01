England Hockey: ‘We want to have over 100 clubs in the talent system’

The Hockey Paper and our readers pose questions to England Hockey CEO Nick Pink on its new strategy, which promises to make the sport more visible, relevant and accessible over a five-year period





Coaching junior hockey



The new Pathway system for junior players into the Talent Academies has shifted the more “privileged” and better players to the Talent Centre clubs, writes James Cracknell.