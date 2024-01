New year welcomes day two of Scottish women`s indoor National League 1

After the opening round of games in the women`s indoor National League 1 three teams – Clydesdale Western, Watsonians and Dundee Wanderers – emerged unbeaten, it’s a situation that can change after Sunday`s matches. Although Clydesdale and Watsonians are not due to meet until next weekend, Wanderers will play both – so something will have to give.