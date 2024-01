USA Field Hockey Announces Five Inductees to 2024 Hall of Fame





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Class. The five inductees are Patrick Cota, Kelly Doton and Katelyn (née Falgowski) Ginolfi who join an already impressive list of athletes added to the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame. Amy (née Hassick) Baxter has been named an Officials inductee while the late Dr. Christine Grant a Contributor inductee.