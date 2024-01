IOC President Thomas Bach: “Today, FIH and the IOC enjoy a strong partnership”





Speaking on the occasion of the FIH’s 100th anniversary, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said: “On this milestone anniversary, you can look back with so much pride on 100 years of great progress. Starting with only seven member associations, FIH has not stopped growing ever since. Today, your 140 national associations underline in an impressive way that hockey has grown to a truly global sport with worldwide appeal.