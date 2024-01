FIH President Tayyab Ikram: “A century of resilience, progress, and the unyielding spirit of the hockey community”





Speaking about the FIH Centennial, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “Today, we stand on the cusp of history, marking 100 years of dedication, passion, and growth in the world of hockey. This is not just a celebration; it is a commemoration of a century of resilience, progress, and the unyielding spirit of the hockey community.