FIH turns 100 on 7 January 2024!





Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) celebrates its Centenary on 7 January 2024. While historical references suggest that hockey has been around for thousands of years, with mentions made in Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt and ancient Greece, it wasn’t until 1876 that formal rules were drawn up and 1924 that the sport was formalised with the formation of the Fédération Internationale de Hockey sur Gazon on 7 January of that year, in Paris, France.