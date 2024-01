Malaysia outshone by Kiwis in hockey friendly

By Jugjet Singh





Kirendeep Kaur, who missed the Asian Games last year because of examinations at a local university, played her first international since Hangzhou, and even though she was in good form, she needed to release the ball faster.



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's coach Nasihin Nubli and his players had a fiery defensive lesson from a visiting New Zealand side at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.