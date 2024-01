Czech Republic Women's Hockey Team lands in Ranchi, aims for maiden Olympic berth at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

The Czech Republic will take on Japan in their opening match







Ranchi: Spirited Czech Republic Women's Hockey Team on Saturday arrived in Ranchi with zeal and determination as they set their sights on securing their maiden berth at the Olympics by qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024. The team, currently ranked 25th globally, exudes excitement and readiness as they prepare to showcase their prowess at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.