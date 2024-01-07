Germany Women's Hockey Team arrives, targets spot for Paris Olympics at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Germany will open their campaign against Chile







Ranchi: The 2004 Olympic Gold medalists Germany Women's Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, hoping to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The World No. 5, led by Captain Nike Lorenz, are placed in Pool A, and will open their campaign against Chile in their first game of the tournament on 13th January. Germany will take on Japan on 14th January and Czech Republic on 16th January in their final two pool games.



