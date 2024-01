Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for Junior Women's National Coaching Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the Junior Women's National Coaching Camp that begins on 8th January 2024 in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The new core probable group has been picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023.