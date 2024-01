Speedy Tigers' spouses roped in for Olympic Qualifier

By Jugjet Singh





National coach A. Arul Selvaraj. -- NSTP Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach A. Arul Selvaraj has left nothing to chance, as he even got his players' wives in the lead-up to the Olympic Qualifier in Muscat, Oman, on Jan 15-21.