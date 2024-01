Chile Women's Hockey Team touches down in Ranchi, aims for historic Olympic qualification at FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Chile are placed in Pool A and they will open their campaign against Germany







Ranchi: The fervour of anticipation soared as the Chile Women's Hockey Team landed in Ranchi on Sunday with their sights set firmly on clinching their debut berth at the Olympics. Ranked 14th globally, the Chilean squad brings a blend of skill and determination to the much-awaited FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.