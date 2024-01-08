Japan, New Zealand arrive in Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, express hopes to reach Paris

Japan will play Czech Republic in their first game while New Zealand will take on Italy in their opening contest







Ranchi: The final two remaining teams, Japan Women's Hockey Team and New Zealand Women's Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi on Sunday for the highly-anticipated FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. While Japan, placed in Pool A, will begin their campaign against Czech Republic on 13th January, NZ, placed in Pool B, will take on Italy in their first game on the same day. Japan will face off against Germany on 14th January and Chile on 16th January, while New Zealand will compete against India on 14th January and the United States on 16th January in their final two Pool games.



