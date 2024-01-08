Japan and India are sole contenders for Olympic berth, says Yuri Nagai

Japan and New Zealand, the final two remaining teams, arrived here on Sunday for the highly-anticipated Olympic Qualifiers beginning on January 13.





Japan is placed in Pool A and will begin its campaign against the Czech Republic on January 13, before facing Germany on January 14 and Chile on January 16. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Japan skipper Yuri Nagai on Sunday said they made a few changes to their squad following a heartbreaking loss to India in the Asian Champions Trophy final and picked themselves as a top contender for the Women’s Olympic qualifiers.



