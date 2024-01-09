Army, Magnolias, QPCC crowned Ventures hockey champs

by Nigel Simon





Old Fort’s goalkeeper Tony Cole dives in vain to stop a QPCC goal during the Ventures Indoor Hockey International Invitational Tournament men’s division Pool A match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain on Thursday. QPCC won 3-0. DANIEL PRENTICE



Defence Force men and Magnolias women were crowned new champions of the Open Divisions while Queen’s Park Cricket Club veterans retained their title when the 19th Ventures Hockey Club International Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament ended at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday.



