Watsonians and Clydesdale Western drift away from the rest of the pack in women`s indoor

A gap has opened up at the top of the Scottish Women`s Indoor National League 1 table, unbeaten Watsonians and Clydesdale Western are now six points ahead of third placed Dundee Wanderers and the rest of the pack. At the moment Wanderers and Edinburgh University are favourites to join them in the top four competition.