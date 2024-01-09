Amsterdam Coach Thomas Immink: ‘Thought About Withdrawing’



Amsterdam coach Thomas Immink addresses his players during the second playing weekend of the Hoofdklasse Zaal in Purmerend. Photo: Bart Scheulderman



These are dark times for the ladies of Amsterdam. After a scoreless first weekend, coach Thomas Immink’s team was treated to a 9-0 defeat by Den Bosch in the first match on Sunday. The second matchday ended with the first points of the season after a close victory over newly promoted Ring Pass Delft (2-1). The poor results come as no surprise. “We debated whether we should withdraw.”



