Drowley gets Malaysian women fighting fit for Valencia

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Fitness coach Tom Drowley left the Malaysian men and joined the women's outfit after the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. And after seven weeks, he sees not only a fitter but also a fighting squad as well.