The quest for Paris Olympics is on for Indian women’s hockey team

As the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers unfold in Ranchi, the spotlight is on the Indian women’s team, which aims to secure a spot at the Summer Games in Paris.



Nihit Sachdeva





Time to set the record straight: After its Olympic debut in 1980, the Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the Summer Games for the first time in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Five years later, it fell agonisingly short of a medal in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



As the Olympic year kicks in, conversations about quotas, rankings, and qualification events across various disciplines will intensify.



