Women’s Roster Announced for FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024



Lora Clarke in 5s action. WorldSportPics



MUSCAT, Oman – Following the selection camp that took place this past weekend at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., U.S. Women’s National Hockey5s Team Head Coach Rachel Dawson and staff have named the 10-athlete roster that will compete at the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. The event is slated for later this month, with the women competing from January 24 to 27 in Muscat, Oman.