Hockey India announces 26-member Indian Men's Team for South Africa Tour

The team will be Captained by Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by Hardik Singh; Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami have been included in the senior team







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 26-member Indian Men's Team for a Four Nation Tour in Cape Town, South Africa starting 22nd January 2024. The tournament will feature France, Netherlands, India and hosts South Africa.