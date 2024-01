Last chance in Muscat for Malaysia

By Jugjet Singh





The three medallists will earn their Olympic tickets, and coach A. Arul Selvaraj’s team are in the mood to claim an Olympic spot after being out in the cold for 24 years. FILE PIC



MUSCAT: The Malaysia men's hockey team left for Muscat, Oman, today on a mission to grab the last chance to the Paris Olympics by finishing third at the Qualifiers on Jan 15-21.