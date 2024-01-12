Baljeet Kaur’s speedy rise from Tarn Taran to India’s squad for Olympic qualifiers, with help from a former World Cupper

Baljeet Kaur, a late addition to India's squad for Hockey Olympic qualifiers, was among a group of underprivileged girls spotted and mentored by Daljit Singh Dhillon.



By Mihir Vasavda





On Saturday, 12 years after the World Cupper accidentally spotted them, one of the girls from there – Baljeet Kaur – will step onto the field in front of packed stands in Ranchi when India start their bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics with a match against the USA in a do-or-die tournament. (Hockey India)



It was a call of duty that saw Daljit Singh Dhillon relocate to Tarn Taran, the drug-infested district near Amritsar. And chance, that the then Deputy Superintendent of Punjab Police and former India forward stumbled upon a group of girls playing hockey at a government school ground.



