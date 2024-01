‘We are focusing on synchronizing our movements to create a potent attacking force,’ says Lalremsiami on India’s forward line preparations for FIH Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will lock horns with the United States in their opening match on 13th January







Ranchi: Lalremsiami, a key forward of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, shared insights into the team's forward line preparations as they gear up for the highly anticipated FIH Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, scheduled from 13th to 19th January.