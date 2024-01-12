FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India hopes to ride on fans and familiarity to book Paris ticket

On Thursday, the team played its second practice match, winning 2-0 against Czech Republic after a 4-2 defeat to Germany on Tuesday.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s Hockey team during a practice session ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI



Back in the city after less than two months and with a much bigger target, the Indian women’s hockey team will be hoping the massive crowd support that propelled it to the top last time around will continue when it begins its pursuit of a Paris ticket at the Olympic Qualifiers here beginning Saturday.



