Jiwa urges Speedy Tigers to make their caps count in Olympic Qualifier

By Aftar Singh





The Speedy Tigers will open their Group A campaign against the 23rd-ranked China, the most inexperienced team in the qualifier. -NSTP FILE



KUALA LUMPUR: With the highest number of caps, the Speedy Tigers should stand out as one of the favourites in the Olympic qualifier in Muscat, Oman, starting on Monday.