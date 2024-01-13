India eye positive start to qualifying campaign against USA with Paris Games in mind

Hosts India, Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, US, Chile and New Zealand are the eight teams vying for the top three slots here to book their Paris berths.





The India women's hockey team trains in Ranchi ahead of their FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier fixture against USA. Image credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia



Ranchi: Putting behind the disappointment of finishing third at Asian Games, the Indian women’s team will look to cash in on home advantage and secure a ticket to Paris as it faces the USA in its FIH Olympic Qualifiers opener in Ranchi on Saturday.



